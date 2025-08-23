Hello?! Javon Leake Can't Come to the Phone Right Now, He's Busy Being Him. #CFL #CFLFootball
Published on August 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Awe Receives Max Fine; Two Others Fined for Actions in Week 11 - CFL
- Tiger-Cats Labour Day Classic Is Sold Out - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.