Heavy Rain Postpones Game 4 of Owlz and Mustangs Series

Friday evening's game between the Mustangs and the Owlz has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game will continue as planned with a 6:35 p.m. start time. Friday's game will be made up at 11:05 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for any future Mustangs home game for any seat of equal or lesser value.

