Vibes and Raptors Postponed in Fourth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. After a shortened contest in Wednesday's game, Thursday's game was called even sooner. The Vibes and Raptors went home in a 1-1 ball game with Rocky Mountain up to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

Peyton Long made the start for the Vibes with a line of 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.

This matchup had the potential to be one of the shortest for the season for the Vibes. Quick work from both starters kept the game moving fast.

The only scoring for the Raptors came on a Logan Williams RBI double in the top of the third.

The Vibes then answered with a Jacob Barfield RBI double, knotting the game at 1-1.

Moments after it began to pour and shortly after the game was postponed.

The Vibes and Raptors will resume at some point during the Vibes roadtrip to Ogden in July with runners at first and second in the bottom of the fourth.

