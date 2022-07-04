Heartlanders Announce 1st Promo Night, Military Appreciation Night

July 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced a flash sale that will run July 4-5 for the team's first promotional night for the 2022-23 season, Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union, on Saturday, November 26th vs. Cincinnati at 7:05 p.m.

This is the first opportunity for fans to purchase single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season and tickets for Military Appreciation Night can be purchased at this special code Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5 only here: https://fevo.me/ihjuly4

A portion of the proceeds purchased through the ticket link will directly support Salute to the Fallen, which brings awareness and financial assistance to veterans and their families.

GreenState Credit Union and Salute to the Fallen will play a heavy role in the night and specific events and activities surrounding the game will be announced later.

The Heartlanders plan to announce more theme nights and promotions for the 2022-23 season throughout the summer. The full promo calendar will be announced in the fall.

The Heartlanders open the 2022-23 season on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. The full 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 4, 2022

Heartlanders Announce 1st Promo Night, Military Appreciation Night - Iowa Heartlanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.