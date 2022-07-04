Fuel Sign Cornell Grad

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Monday that they have signed forward Brenden Locke to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

The Indy Fuel acquired the rights to Locke, 24, from the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions at the 2021-22 future considerations trade deadline, completing the futures portion of the Mike Lee transaction from February 16, 2022. Locke signed his first pro deal with the Lions on March 23, 2022 and went on to tally nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 games.

Before joining Trois-Rivieres, the 5'10" forward played four seasons with the NCAA's Division I Cornell University. While at Cornell, he skated in 123 games, scoring 23 goals and 56 assists. VIDEO COURTESY OF NCAA ICE HOCKEY ON TWITTER Prior to his college career, Locke spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Ontario Junior Hockey League's (OJHL) Cobourg Cougars notching 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) in 88 games. He skated two seasons with the North Ontario Junior Hockey League's (NOJHL) Abitibi Eskimos between 2013 and 2015, tallying an impressive 68 goals and 68 assists in 102 games. CLICK TO VIEW LOCKE'S CAREER STATS VIEW THIS RELEASE ONLINE ABOUT THE INDY FUEL: The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum for their ninth season on Friday, October 21, 2022. Lock in your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel season ticket membership.

