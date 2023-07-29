Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Todd Migues Field

July 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has announced a donation to the Todd Migues Field project to help its restoration as a hub for Biloxi youth baseball and softball. The donation was announced prior to the Shuckers' game on July 29 against the Birmingham Barons.

Nick Moody and Bubba Hall accepted the donation on behalf of the project, which is helping to revitalize a field that dates back over 70 years. The pair chose to revitalize a local field and help restore it back to its baseball playing days.

"The field dates back over 70 years and has long been a staple in Biloxi's Back Bay community providing countless summertime memories for several generations of kids that grew up in Biloxi," Moody said. "With our effort to revitalize Todd Migues our hope is to continue to provide the same memories to kids of this generation and all future generations."

For Shuckers' Community Relations Manager, David Blackwell, the opportunity to uplift youth baseball and softball is at the heart of why this donation is so important.

"We want everyone to have the opportunity to play baseball or softball," Blackwell said. "In some cases, it's difficult for families to have access to a local field. By supporting this project, we're enhancing opportunities for kids to get involved at an early age with the game we love."

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund was created on July 3, 2023 to allow the Biloxi Shuckers to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 29, 2023

Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Todd Migues Field - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.