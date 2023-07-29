Dunn Spearheads Lookouts' 6-3 Win

July 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Blake Dunn had three hits, including a three-run home run in the team's 6-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. In the win starting pitcher Joe Boyle only allowed one earned run in five innings with nine strikeouts.

The Lookouts fell behind early but Jacob Hurtubise hit a RBI single and the Biscuits committed a throwing error to make it 2-1 Chattanooga in the second. In the bottom of the fourth, Dunn hit his home run to increase the Lookouts lead to four.

Montgomery added runs in the fifth and the seventh, but could not overcome this deficit. With three more hits, Blake Dunn is now hitting .372 this season and is hitting .408 in the month of July.

In relief for the Lookouts, Stevie Branche threw 2.1 scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season. Tomorrow the Lookouts aim to tie the series with their third straight win. First pitch for Sunday's game is at 2:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.