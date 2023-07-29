De Avila Posts Strong Start in M-Braves' 7-2 Loss to Pensacola

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (42-51, 9-16) dropped their series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (57-37, 16-10) with a 7-2 loss in front of 3,401 fans on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

After 11 hitless innings in his last two starts, Luis De Avila posted another solid start. The left-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs. Two of the earned runs came on a home run just before De Avila was pulled from the game. De Avila allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

With the loss, De Avila is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA in 85 2/3 innings over 18 starts in his first Double-A season. His ERA ranks third in the Southern League.

Down 3-0 in the third, Hudson Potts cranked a solo home run to left field to make it 3-1. The homer was the M-Braves first hit of the game and the seventh homer of the season for Potts.

Pensacola broke through for three runs in the sixth, chasing De Avila out of the game when Bennett Hostetler hit a two-run home run. Hostetler finished the game with four RBI. The Blue Wahoos led 6-2 after six innings.

In the eighth, the M-Braves loaded the bases after two hits and an error, but Jefry Yan struck out Tyler Tolve to leave the bases loaded.

Will Banfield doubled in a run to put Pensacola ahead 7-2 before the final frame. Yan recorded his third save of the series and 11th save of the season by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. LHP Domingo Robles (5-7, 4.01) will make the start Mississippi while RHP M.D. Johnson (1-3, 5.45) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

