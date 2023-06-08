Heart-Breaker for Rancho on Wednesday

June 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts scored twice in the bottom of the ninth, as the Quakes dropped a heart-breaker on Wednesday night, 2-1 at John Thurman Field.

A well-pitched game by both teams was decided by an error, as Curtis Washington's ground ball to first baseman Jorge Puerta was mishandled, sending Rancho to their season-worst fourth straight loss.

Rancho broke a scoreless tie in the eighth, as Juan Alonso reached on an error to open the inning against Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse. Peavyhouse, who threw 102 pitches, was left in the game with two outs to face Thayron Liranzo, who doubled home Alonso, giving the Quakes a 1-0 lead.

That lead lasted until the last of the ninth, as Madison Jeffrey came out of the bullpen and struggled. Modesto's Gabe Moncada opened the inning with a hit, then moved to second on a wild pitch. Freuddy Batista then walked and the two base-runners moved up on a passed ball by catcher Jesus Galiz. Jeffrey recovered to strike out Tatem Levins, but fired another wild pitch, scoring Moncada to tie the game at 1-1. Jeffrey (0-2) then walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases. Washington ended it with a grounder to Puerta that was mishandled, as Batista scored to give Modesto their second straight win to open the series.

Gabe Emmett started and worked deeper than any Rancho starter this year, as he allowed just two hits over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Modesto reliever Darren Bowen (1-0) retired all four hitters he faced to notch the win.

On Thursday, Rancho (32-21) will look to end their four-game skid, as Payton Martin (1-0) is scheduled to come off the Developmental List to start for the Quakes. Modesto is set to throw Michael Morales (3-1) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.