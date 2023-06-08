Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Lake Elsinore

The Grizzlies and Storm continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Storm LHP Robby Snelling are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

6/8 (Thursday, June 8th) - Tioga Thursdays

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZLIES VS. STORM: The Fresno Grizzlies and Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two series (nine total games) between the clubs in 2023 and the only series in Fresno. Last year, the Storm won the California League Crown after sweeping the Grizzlies 2-0 in the Championship Series, celebrating on Fresno's field. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the Southern Division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

IT'S RAINING PROSPECTS: The Lake Elsinore Storm currently have seven of the Padres Top 30 prospects on their roster according to MLB.com. They include C Ethan Salas (#3), OF Samuel Zavala (#4), LHP Robby Snelling (#5). RHP Henry Williams (#10), INF Rosman Verdugo (#15), RHP Isaiah Lowe (#25) and LHP Jagger Haynes (#27). Salas, who just turned 17 years old, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's #1 international prospect in 2023. He signed with the Padres for $5.6 million in January, taking nearly all of the organization's $5,825,500 base signing pool. Salas clobbered his first professional homer on June 6th, a two-run blast to right-center field in the seventh.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 16 games, going 1-0 with five holds and a 0.82 ERA. In 22 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 13 hits and nine walks while striking out 25. Lefties are 1-for-21 (.048; infield single) with 10 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last seven appearances (11.1 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 8 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

CAR"SO"N S"K"IPPER: Grizzlies southpaw Carson Skipper has been a strikeout machine over the past month. Skipper has made 10 relief appearances spanning from April 25 to June 7. In that stretch, he has struck out 24 batters over 14.1 innings of work. He has fanned multiple batters in seven of his last eight outings and eight of his last 10 contests. On the season, Skipper has punched out 30 batters while walking three. Skipper was an 11th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Auburn University.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in six categories. Ritter ranks third in homers (12), tied for fifth in slugging percentage (.500), tied for sixth in extra-base hits (20), tied for sixth in RBI (34), eighth in total bases (88) and 10th in OPS (.859).

SENDING A MESSINGER AT THE PLATE: Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger has yielded eight singles over his last four games, which includes three multi-hit contests. He is currently riding a personal-best five-game hit streak (9-for-17, .529), which includes nine singles, three RBI, two runs and three walks (all in the month of June). Messinger has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games dating back to May 19 at Modesto (15-for-42, .357).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 41% of their runs in innings 7-9 (113 runs of 275 total runs). The eighth inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 44 runs scoring. That is followed by the seventh with 43 runs crossing the plate.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won five consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those five wins, Fresno scored double digit runs.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: This season, the Grizzlies average the fastest 9-inning time of game in the California League at 2 hours and 25 minutes, which is five minutes faster than the next team (Inland Empire). But, Fresno is 8-3 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes (4-1 at home). Tuesday night versus Lake Elsinore, the Grizzlies beat the Storm 6-5 in 2 hours and 49 minutes, helping the stat.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (4-5), Red (10-9), Black & Gold (2-4), Gray (6-7), Fresno Tacos (0-1), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 9, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Lake Elsinore RHP Henry Baez (3-1, 4.72) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-3, 3.74)

JUNE 10, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Lake Elsinore RHP Henry Williams (0-1, 2.45) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-3, 6.69)

JUNE 11, 2023 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Lake Elsinore RHP Miguel Mendez (0-0, 3.00) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 8.79)

JUNE 13, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire LHP Leonard Garcia (2-2, 5.06) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.43)

Transactions:

6/6: INF Jamari Baylor (#2): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/6: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

6/7: LHP Albert Pacheco (#17): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/7: RHP Blake Adams: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

6/9 (Friday, June 9th) - Princess & Pirates Night, Presented by EXPO Events and Friday Night Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks

Promotion: Princess & Pirates Night - Guest Character Appearances from your Favorite Princess and Pirate. 12 and younger that dress up get in free.

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/10 (Saturday, June 10th) - Pajama Jam

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Pajama Jam - Wear Your Pajamas to the Ballpark! 12 and younger that dress in pajamas get in free.

Food Promotions: Breakfast Burritos at El Patron, Mimosas & Bloody Mary's in Kodiak Club/Fresno Social, Chicken & Waffle Helmet in Concession Stands 3 & 4!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/11 (Sunday, June 11th) - Parkers Birthday, Presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau!

Starting this Sunday - Pregame Catch on the field returns (4:05pm to 4:35pm)!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Parkers Birthday - Celebrate Parkers Birthday with Additional Mascots and Activities! Presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/13 (Tuesday, June 13th) - $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/14 (Wednesday, June 14th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

