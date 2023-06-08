Giants Win Second Straight Over Rawhide, 4-3

The San Jose Giants won their second straight game in Visalia with a 4-3 victory over the host Rawhide on Wednesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark. Three Giants pitchers - Jack Choate, Sean Newcomb and Daniel Blair - combined to limit Visalia to only five hits while San Jose used a pair of two-run rallies at the plate to earn the win. The triumph improved the Giants' record in one-run games this season to an impressive 13-2. San Jose (34-19) also maintained their seven-game lead in the first half North Division race.

Turner Hill (2-for-5, 2 RBI) had a pair of hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the sixth, to lead the Giants offensively on Wednesday. Onil Perez (2-for-5) also finished with a multi-hit game.

Choate was excellent in his start tossing four strong innings with only one run and two hits allowed. The left-hander walked one and struck out five. Newcomb (1-0) was credited with the win in the second appearance of his minor league rehab assignment after pitching the next two innings with one run surrendered and three strikeouts. Blair then closed it out with a three-inning save yielding just one run and one hit during his impressive outing. Blair walked one and struck out three. The trio of hurlers combined to record 11 strikeouts.

San Jose jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Tanner O'Tremba started the rally with a one-out double before Perez singled to put runners on the corners. After Thomas Gavello was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Jose Ramos was also plunked, which forced home O'Tremba with the first run of the night. Andrew Kachel followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Choate began his start with three scoreless innings retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. The Rawhide would then scratch across a run against Choate in the bottom of the fourth to trim the Giants lead to 2-1. Anderdson Rojas drew a leadoff walk before David Martin's one-out double put runners on second and third. Choate came back to strikeout Julio Carrion, but then was called for a balk with Gavin Conticello batting, which brought in a run. Choate recovered though to set down Conticello on a fly out to retire the side.

Newcomb then took over to begin the bottom of the fifth and saw Visalia rally with two outs to tie the game. After the first two batters of the inning were set down, Johan Benitez doubled. Alvin Guzman followed with a single into center to bring home Benitez tying the score 2-2.

San Jose though immediately responded with a two-run top of the sixth to take back the lead for good. Ramos singled to start the inning and then stole second with one out. A two-out walk to P.J. Hilson extended the inning before a double steal put runners on second and third. After Alexander Suarez walked to load the bases, Hill stepped to the plate and lined a single into left scoring both Ramos and Hilson for a 4-2 Giants advantage.

Newcomb returned to the mound in the bottom of the sixth and promptly struck out two in a scoreless inning before Blair came in the seventh and ultimately closed it out. Visalia's only hit against Blair over the final three innings came in the bottom of the eighth when Guzman led off with a double. Guzman eventually scored on a Martin RBI groundout as the Rawhide pulled with 4-3, but could not complete the comeback. Blair needed only six pitches to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to collect his second save of the season.

San Jose out-hit Visalia by a 6-5 margin. The Giants also stole four more bases and are now 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts through the first two games of the series.

San Jose is still seven games ahead of Modesto in the North Division standings with now 13 games remaining in the first half.

The Giants continue their series in Visalia on Thursday evening with first pitch at Valley Strong Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

