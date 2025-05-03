He Read That Like a Book! Sayles INT #picksix
May 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 3, 2025
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Three to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Add Dynamic Kick Returner and Disruptive Defensive Lineman - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Add Dynamic Kick Returner and Disruptive Defensive Lineman
- Riders Add Two More Offensive Linemen to the Trenches
- Theme Games Announced for the 2025 Home Schedule
- Riders Add Versatile Offensive Lineman Julius Buelow
- Riders Select Seven in 2025 CFL Draft Including DL Saad and QB Rourke