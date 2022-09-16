Haymarket Park Named Best Playing Surface for 21st Time

September 16, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - Lincoln's Haymarket Park has won the award for Best Playing Surface in the American Association for 2022, the league has announced.

The 'Dogs have won the award in all 21 years the franchise has played.

"I want to congratulate the Haymarket Park staff for continuing the tradition of the best playing surface in the league," President/GM Charlie Meyer said. "I think you can take this surface and match it with any field in minor league baseball."

Haymarket Park is widely regarded as one of the finest ballparks in professional and collegiate baseball, also serving as home to Nebraska baseball. The field consists of Kentucky Bluegrass and the ballpark can hold up to 8,500 fans.

The field is managed by Kyle Trewhitt, in his second year as the Director of Grounds and Playing Surfaces at Haymarket Park. He spent four years on the staff before assuming the role and learned the craft with a degree from the University of Nebraska in turf grass management.

"This year was full of challenges and I am thankful to work with this crew and front office," said Trewhitt. "I could not have made it through the year without people like Kyle Lengfelder, Marcus Laible, Blake Tonjes, Matt Boyd, Garret Appleget, Parker Hoffman, Dave Aschwege and Charlie Meyer. My crew and I are proud and honored to receive the award."

Lengfelder, who spent his first season as the Assistant Director of Grounds and Playing Surfaces at Haymarket Park, was promoted to work alongside Trewhitt in 2022.

The 'Dogs have won the award every year since their inception 2001, with the exception of 2020, when Lincoln did not play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

