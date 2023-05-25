Hawks Walk It off in Game Two

BOISE, Idaho - The Chukars were back at Memorial Stadium for game two of their three game road series against the Boise Hawks.

Similar to game one in the series, both offenses got rolling early. The Chukars scored four runs in the first inning. It started with an RBI double off the bat of Zach May, and was finished by a three run homerun from designated hitter Chris Monroe.

Both starters looked to be settling in, then Idaho Falls extended their lead in the fourth inning. After Monroe reached on an error, and Alex Stinnett was hit by a pitch, Brandon Bohning came up to the plate with two on and two out. After seeing 11 pitches in the at bat, Bohning laced a 2 RBI double down the left field line to extend the Chukars lead to 6-3. Once again Boise had an answer, however, as they scored 3 runs in the bottom half of the frame to tie it up.

There would be no more scoring until the ninth inning, where Boise's Anthony Walters walked it off for the Hawks first win of the season. Victor Rodriguez started this game for Idaho Falls, giving up four earned over three innings of work. Boise's starter, Andrew Stout, also gave up four earned runs but over four innings of work.

The Chukars' bullpen was very strong in game two of this series. Robbie Brown pitched three innings of shutout ball, while Bryant Bagshaw only faced one over the minimum in his professional baseball debut. Brian Williams was given the loss in this one, but he didn't give up an earned run in his one inning of work.

The Chukars and the Hawks play a vital rubber match tonight at 7:05 PM, before the Chukars head back home to have another three game series against Boise.

Notable Performances:

Chris Monroe

1-4, 2R, 3RBI, HR

Brandon Bohning

1-3, 2RBI, 2B, HBP

Zach May

1-3, RBI, 2B, BB

Robbie Brown

3.0IP, 3H, 0R, BB, K

Bryant Bagshaw

2.0IP, 0H, 0R, BB, 2K

