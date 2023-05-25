Pintaro Paints in First GRR Start, Range Riders Blow out Voyagers

GREAT FALLS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (1-1) easily did away with the Great Falls Voyagers (1-1) 11-4 on Wednesday night at Centene Stadium. Leading the way for the Riders was starting pitcher Jonathan Pintaro who dazzled in his Pioneer League debut, as well as Ben Fitzgerald and Gabe Howell who each smacked home runs.

Glacier got on the board in the second inning when Fitzgerald notched a tricky single through the GF second baseball that scored Kingston Liniak and Ben McConnell.

The Range Riders notched four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught by Glacier Range Riders was led by Howell, Crews Taylor, and Dean Miller, all driving in runs in the frame.

Pintaro took the win for Glacier Range Riders. The ace went five and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. He carried a perfect game after the first time through the Voyager lineup (three innings). Ryan Cloude, Luke Dawson, and Joe Kinsky all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Shane Gustafson took the loss for Great Falls Voyagers. The bulldog surrendered seven runs on nine hits over three and a third innings, striking out three and walking one.

Glacier torched two home runs on the day. Howell went for the long ball in the eighth inning. Fitzgerald had a dinger in the seventh inning. Fitzgerald's bomb was clocked at 110 MPH off the bat and a total distance of 439 feet.

The Range Riders racked up 16 hits in the game. Fitzgerald, Jackson Raper, McConnell, Howell, Liniak, and Taylor all managed multiple hits for Glacier Range Riders. Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Glacier Range Riders in hits.

The Voyagers had 11 hits in the game. Ryan McCarthy, Jake Malec, and Cristopher De Guzman each collected multiple hits for Great Falls.

The teams are back in action again tonight, Thursday, May 25th. First pitch at Centene Stadium is scheduled for 7 PM. You can watch live at FloSports.com or follow along for live updates on the @GoRangeRiders twitter page.

