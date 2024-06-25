Hawks Remain in the Playoff Hunt

June 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, Idaho - With 18 games left in the first half, the Boise Hawks find themselves two games out of a playoff spot.

The Hawks (18-12) trail the second-place Glacier Range Riders (20-10), and both are chasing the league-leading Missoula PaddleHeads (23-7). The top-two teams in the first half standings qualify for the postseason.

Boise dropped four of six to the Idaho Falls Chukars, but still maintains a 7-5 lead in the 2024 Highway Series.

The Hawks are on the road for six games against the Ogden Raptors, June 25-30 before closing out the first half with 12 games at home.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 18

Micah Yonamine was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 5-2 loss. The game was tied 2-2 in the sixth before Drew Marrufo was called for three run-scoring balks.

June 19

Luke Schafer made his professional debut on the mound and started strong with three-shutout innings. The Hawks led 1-0 before Schafer ran into trouble in the fourth, giving up five runs. Three-consecutive relievers struggled in a 13-3 loss.

June 20

The Hawks closed their homestand with a 4-1 win behind a brilliant pitching effort by Mike Peterson. The right hander took a shutout into the ninth and finished with a six-hitter for his first complete game as a professional and his fifth win of the season. The victory tied him for the league lead, and he lowered his ERA to 4.00, which ranks fourth in the circuit.

June 21

Boise opened its road trip with a 16-9 victory at Idaho Falls behind a pair of home runs by Micah Yonamine and Troy Viola. Kole Kaler also homered, and the trio combined for 10 hits, 12 RBI and nine runs. The Hawks trailed 9-8 entering the eight before scoring five runs to rally for the win. Kaler's RBI-single broke a 9-9 tie and Viola's three-run home run provided insurance.

June 22

The Hawks were held to four hits, two by Nich Klemp, in a 4-1 loss. Boise got the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but left two runners stranded.

June 23

Boise fell behind early and never recovered in a 20-9 loss. Kaler and D.J. Poteet each had three hits in the loss and Armani Sanchez added three RBI.

