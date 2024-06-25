This Coming Weekend with the Jackalopes

The Jackalopes will be back at home this weekend and we've got some great promos in store!

June 28th will be BOTH Challenger Baseball night AND Classic Car night. The Challenger Baseball game will take place at 5:30pm and will be open to fans to come and enjoy. The Jackalopes will take the field at the scheduled 7:05pm time. You can learn more about Challenger Baseball at https://challengerbaseball.netlify.app/.

During the game, as a part of Classic Car night, we'll have classic cars all along the concourse for our fans to peruse.

June 29th is Dinosaur Night! We'll have a bunch of dinosaur games and activities all throughout the stadium, courtesy of Museum of the West.

Lastly, as with every Sunday this season at Suplizio Field, this Sunday is Splash Sunday! In addition to all of the water games and activities, we'll be serving brunch as well as mimosas and bloody marys!

Tickets can be purchased at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

Pioneer League Stories from June 25, 2024

