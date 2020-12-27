Havoc Win Opener Versus Knoxville

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc won their season opener versus Knoxville 3-2. Derek Perl notched the game-winning goal with 7:17 left in the game while Isaac Johnson and Sy Nutkevitch also notched goals. The Havoc outshot the Ice Bears 24 to 21.

Hunstville returns to the ice on Monday, December 28th for the first Military Night of the season. Puckdrop is at 7:00 p.m.

