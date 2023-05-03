Havoc Update Office Hours

The Huntsville Havoc have announced updated office hours for the 2023-24 season.

May 3rd to August 4th, the office will be open from 10 am to 4 pm, Monday-Thursday.

August 7th to September 1st, the office will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday.

September 5th until the end of the season, the office will open at 9 am and close at 6 pm, Monday.

These changes are aimed at providing better customer service to fans throughout the season.

