Havoc Top Ice Flyers

February 21, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Havoc faced the Pensacola Ice Flyers on the road Sunday. After a slow start, the Havoc came out in the second period and scored six goals. Three of the goals belonged to Matthew Barnaby, who notched his first hat trick of the season. Jason Pawloski had 26 saves as the team held on against a late surge by Pensacola.

The Havoc return to action Friday night at home against Macon.

