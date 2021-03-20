Havoc Sweep Mayhem in Weekend Trip

The Huntsville Havoc faced off against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night. After two periods of trailing by one, the Havoc scored four times in the third to take a commanding lead. Sy Nutkevitch, Justin MacDonald, and Matthew Barnaby all scored in under four minutes to put the Havoc ahead. Tyler Piacentini scored an empty-net goal late in the game to keep the contest out of reach.

The Havoc return to action Thursday night at home against Pensacola.

