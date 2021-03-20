Perfect 10

March 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Brett Beauvais scored at 4:42 of the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Birmingham Bulls 3-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday night.

The win is a franchise-best ten in a row for the Ice Bears. The Bulls have lost three straight and fell in overtime for the second time in as many nights.

Mathieu Roy carried the puck into the zone, weaved through the right circle, and fed a backhand pass in front of the crease where Beauvais crashed the blue ice and put the puck past Zach Quinn to complete the comeback for Knoxville after the Ice Bears trailed 2-0 to start the third period.

Knoxville nearly scored first when Lincoln Griffin had the puck on his stick from a backdoor feed in the left circle, but Zach Quinn managed to stop the puck with his stick despite being out of position and Griffin facing an open net midway through the first period.

Birmingham scored early in the second period when Chris Lijdsman found Anthony Collins in the right circle on an odd-man rush. Collins hit the top shelf over a diving Austyn Roudebush to put the Bulls in front at 1:50.

The Bulls increased their lead when Logan Nelson chased Beauvais down from behind the net, stole the puck and found Jacob Smith in the slot. Smith deked before slipping the puck past Roudebush for a 2-0 lead at 11:22 of the second.

Knoxville cut the deficit in half early in the third when the puck bounced to Roy in the slot. His shot bounced off Quinn's stick, deflected off the crossbar and behind the goal line at 4:23. Jacob Benson tied the game when a shot from the blue line was stopped by Quinn and Benson collected the rebound on the left side of the crease and put it into the net just over a minute later.

Roudebush stopped 16 shots for Knoxville. Quinn made 39 saves for the Bulls.

The Ice Bears hit the road to take on the Macon Mayhem on Sunday. Birmingham will be back in Knoxville on Thursday night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.