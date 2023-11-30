Havoc Sign Kuhn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of goaltender Sean Kuhn.

Kuhn, 26, is a 6-foot-3 goalie from Glens Falls, New York. He has played six games this season for the Evansville Thunderbolts, recording a 2.98 goals-against average and a 0.881 save percentage.

"We wanted to get someone who had experience in the SPHL," stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "Sean has plenty of games under his belt in this league and we're excited to have him ahead of our trip to Fayetteville".

