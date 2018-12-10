Havoc Shutout by Rivermen 3-0

PEORIA, ILLINOIS - After riding a three-game winning streak, a confident Havoc team rode into Peoria Sunday afternoon to take on the Rivermen.

The team returned to Huntsville a bit humbled as the Havoc were shutout for the first time in nearly three years.

"We competed hard on Sunday," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Both teams defended well, but we were not able to generate enough quality chances to find the back of the net."

The Rivermen (11-1-3) still had a chip on their shoulder from last season's championship series loss to the Havoc and held Huntsville (7-7-1) to only 10 shots on goal.

Peoria got on the board four minutes in to the game when Huntsville's Pat Condon was booked for tripping. Vincent Beaudry scored on the ensuing powerplay to give the home team a 1-0 lead heading in to the first intermission.

Huntsville held strong for a period and a half, but Peoria broke through again with two minutes left in the second when Joseph Widmar redirected a shot while screening Havoc keeper Mike DeLaVergne and doubled the Rivermen lead.

Deep in the third period, DeLaVergne was on his way to the bench so Huntsville could add an extra attacker when Peoria defenseman Guillame Naud stole the puck and fired a shot in to the empty Havoc net to account for the 3-0 final score.

Despite the three goals, the Havoc defense held Peoria to only 19 shots.

The last time the Havoc were shutout was February 20, 2016 against the Louisiana Ice Gators in a 1-0 game on the road.

Next Game

The Havoc continue their road trip next weekend when they travel to Evansville to take on the Thunderbolts on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:15 p.m. After the game in the Ford Center, Huntsville jumps on the bus to play the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, Dec. 15, just down I-65 at the Pelham Civic Complex at 7 p.m.

Weiner Dog Christmas

The Havoc return to the Rocket City on Saturday, Dec. 22, to play the Evansville Thunderbolts. Fans can help us celebrate the first Weiner Dog Christmas with races on the ice during intermission. You can still register your dachshund on the Havoc app so your pooch can compete for prizes.

