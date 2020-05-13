Havoc Reopening Office in Limited Fashion

The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce that we will be reopening our office in a limited fashion beginning next Monday, May 18th. If you've needed to come by to select season tickets for next season, or pick up a jersey auction or rewards item, now is the time!

Starting next week, We'll be open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you need to come from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., we'll be operating by appointment only. To book an appointment, click HERE.If you want to purchase merchandise, you can shop online and select the in-store pickup option at checkout. We will have your order ready when you arrive. Merchandise is available here: HavocGear.com

You will be able to enter the VBC at the sliding doors to the right of the box office. When you arrive, let security know you're here to visit the Havoc. Customers will be admitted to the building one at a time, or one family at a time.

Staff will be wearing masks and we encourage you to do so as well. We are looking forward to finally seeing you all again and want to keep everyone as safe as possible. See you soon!

