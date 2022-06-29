NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Havoc Re-Sign SPHL Goalie of the Year

June 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that the 2021-22 SPHL Goalie of the Year, Hunter Vorva, has signed with the Havoc for the 2022-23 season.

In his first professional season in North America, Hunter Vorva became the best goalie in the SPHL. In 32 games, Vorva went 22-8-2 with an astounding .934 save percentage. Vorva's stellar play broke the Huntsville Havoc franchise record for best save percentage in a season. The Kalamazoo, MI native was named to the All SPHL First-Team.

"Hunter came in and just performed," said assistant coach Stuart Stefan, "No matter what the situation was, Hunter was someone who always took it head-on and ran with it. He kept us in many games that we had no business being in."

