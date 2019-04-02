Havoc Pick up Rookie Forward Kerins

HUNTSVILLE - Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that the team has signed rookie forward Liam Kerins to the team.

Kerins played most of this season with the Knoxville Ice Bears, scoring 29 points (15g, 14a) in 39 games. He earned SPHL player of the week honors the first week of January when he scored five goals and an assist in three games. Kerins also played 15 games in the ECHL for the Brampton Beast near his hometown of Bolton, Ontario. While there, he saw action in 15 contests and scored two goals.

Before turning pro toward the end of last season, Kerins (6-1, 185) played collegiate hockey with the Rochester Institute of Technology in Henrietta, New York. He played 93 games with the Tigers, scoring 44 points (26g, 18a). After his final season with RIT, Kerins played a handful of games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the end of the 2017-18 season, tallying a goal and four assists.

