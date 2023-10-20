Havoc Open Season with Road Win

PELHAM CIVIC COMPLEX, AL - In a nail-biting match at the Pelham Civic Complex on Friday, the Huntsville Havoc managed to secure a hard-fought victory over the Birmingham Bulls, clinching a 2-1 win.

The first period set the tone for a night of excitement, with Huntsville's Bucell wasting no time and scoring just 25 seconds into the game, with assists from Reginato and Dowler. It wasn't until the second period that Birmingham responded, as Solow found the back of the net at the 10:24 mark, thanks to passes from Rose and Glover. The third period saw Huntsville's Fisher sealing the deal with a power-play goal at 18:32, assisted by Kielczewski and Bucell.

Despite a fierce contest, Huntsville's goaltender Petizian held strong against Birmingham's relentless 44 shots, making 43 saves. Stewart, guarding the Birmingham net, faced 22 shots and made 20 saves, but it was the Huntsville Havoc who emerged victorious in front of a crowd of 3,749. With this win, the Havoc improved to 1-0, while the Bulls fell to 0-1 in the 2023 season.

With tonight's win, this marks the first for head coach Stuart Stefan and assistant coach Tyler Piacentini!

The Havoc will return to action against the Evansville Thunderbolts tomorrow night, October 21st.

