Havoc Lose to Mayhem 5-2

May 1, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc lost to the Mayhem on Saturday 5-2. Macon jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Alex Berardinelli put Huntsville on the board. Mathieu Newcomb also scored for Huntsville before Macon took a 5-2 lead on an empty-net goal.

Huntsville returns to action tomorrow night against Pensacola for the final game of the regular season.

