Havoc Handle Business in Pensacola

December 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





Another Huntsville Havoc road game came down to the wire Saturday night at the Pensacola Ice Flyers, with the Havoc coming out on top in another 1-goal game.

Huntsville jumped to an early 2-goal lead after one period with goals from John Schiavo and Sy Nutkevitch.

After Pensacola rallied in the second period to tie the game, Nutkevitch came through for his team again to take the 3-2 lead with 2:21 on the clock. Nutkevitch garnered three points on the night as he assisted on the opening goal by Schiavo.

Goalie Max Milosek put together another gem, shutting down the Ice Flyers in the first and third frames. Milosek stopped 34 of 36 shots faced and handled a number of 6-on-5 opportunities late in the third.

