Havoc Fall in Pensacola

April 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Huntsville Havoc took on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on the road Friday night. The Ice Flyers scored early to put the Havoc behind 1-0 heading into the second period. Pensacola stayed hot by tacking on another two goals to carry a 3-0 lead into the final period. Sy Nutkevitch and Rob Darrar helped close Pensacola's lead to one at the halfway point, but Pensacola answered back with two goals of their own to put the game out of reach. Huntsville lost 5-2.

The Havoc return to action Tuesday night at home against the Macon Mayhem.

