Havoc Fall in Macon

April 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Huntsville Havoc faced the Macon Mayhem on the road Saturday night. The Mayhem started hot by scoring three goals in the first period. The Havoc scored late into the second, but still trailed 4-1 going into the final period. Shane Bednard and Rob Darrar both scored in the third, but the Havoc's efforts fell short as they lost 4-3.

The Havoc return to action Tuesday night at home against Pensacola.

