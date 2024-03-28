Havoc Continue to Break League Records

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc returned to home ice for a record-breaking weekend, facing off against the Knoxville Ice Bears and Fayetteville Marksmen in front of their 15th and 16th straight sold-out crowds. On Friday night, the Havoc set the SPHL single-season attendance record amidst an electrifying atmosphere.

"Setting the single-season attendance record again is a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about the incredible support we receive from our fans," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "Knowing that they have the backing of an incredible fanbase behind them, our players are motivated to perform their best every time they step on the ice."

The Havoc have once again proved they're the benchmark of the SPHL by setting the single-season attendance record for the sixth time. Since the 2016-2017 season, with the exception of the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the Havoc have consistently led the league in average attendance figures. The ongoing 2023-24 season has seen an impressive total of 19 sold-out games, a testament to the team's fan base and unwavering popularity within the community.

"The community that we've cultivated over the last 20 years in Huntsville never ceases to amaze me," said Owner Keith Jefferies. "This record is a testament to the hard work of our staff, the dedication of our team, and the unwavering support of our loyal fan base."

A strong performance on Friday night resulted in a 4-0 victory against the Knoxville Ice Bears with Mike Robinson securing his second shutout of the season. However, the Havoc fell short on Saturday night with a 6-3 loss versus the Fayetteville Marksmen. Phil Elgstam completed an impressive Michigan goal that earned him the #1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 despite the loss.

The Havoc will be back on home ice for Military Night presented by Leidos on April 5th.

