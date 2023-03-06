Havoc Aquire Scantlebury

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that the Havoc have acquired F Tucker Scantlebury for G Nick Latinovich from the Macon Mayhem.

Scantlebury, 24, is a 6'0" forward from Foxwarren, Manitoba, Canada. Scantlebury played collegiate hockey for Lakehead University, Red Deer College, and Red Deer Polytechnic before turning professional this year.

Starting the year in the FPHL with the Port Huron Prowlers, Tucker appeared in 22 games scoring 13 times and earning 26 total points. The Fayetteville Marksmen called him up before being traded to the Macon Mayhem. With Macon, he appeared in 19 games earning 7 points.

In a separate move, the Havoc have traded F Gianni Vitali to Quad City for future considerations.

