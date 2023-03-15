Havoc Announce Kaiser Jersey Retirement

March 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc announced on Tuesday that they will retire the jersey of defenseman Nolan Kaiser on March 31st.

Kaiser, who played for the Havoc for seven seasons, notched a total of 281 games. He recorded 50 goals and 138 assists for a total of 187 points and also had 555 penalty minutes. Kaiser played a key role in the Havoc's back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. Alongside his two President Cups, Nolan was twice named to the First Team All-SPHL.

"I am humbled and honored to have my jersey retired by the Havoc. I have created lifelong memories and friends throughout my 7 years playing in Huntsville. I can't wait to share this moment with my wife, family, friends, former teammates, and fans that supported me throughout my career," Kaiser said.

The retirement ceremony will take place prior to the game on March 31st as a part of Championship Reunion weekend. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster, the VBC Box Office, or over the phone from the Havoc office (256-518-6160).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.