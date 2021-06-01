Havoc Announce 2021 Protected List

June 1, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the 13 players the Huntsville Havoc added to the protected list for the 2021-22 season.

The Southern Professional Hockey League allows each team to protect 13 players from the final roster, giving them exclusive rights to these players for the following year. These players cannot sign as free agents with other SPHL teams; however, they are still free to sign contracts with teams in other professional leagues.

This year's protected list is headlined by All-SPHL First Team defender Nolan Kaiser and the Havoc's top goal-scorer Tyler Piacentini. Kaiser led all SPHL defensemen in points (27). Piacentini tallied 13 goals this season. He also assisted on 15 goals.

Players that are not protected cannot be signed to their previous team until August 1.

Here is the complete list of protected Havoc players:

Forwards

#14 Tyler Piacentini

#19 Sy Nutkevitch

#25 Alex Berardinelli

#44 John Schiavo

#63 Tommy Besinger

#77 Rob Darrar

#78 Cole Reginato

#86 Mathieu Newcomb

Defenders

#5 Alec Brandrup

#10 Nolan Kaiser

#16 Carson Vance

#72 Dalton Skelly

Goaltender

#34 Max Milosek

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.