Havoc Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce their full promotional schedule for the 2021-22 SPHL season!

The Havoc will open the season with a magnet calendar giveaway on October 15th for Opening Night. Throughout the season the Havoc will be wearing specialty jerseys on 13 different nights including the return of fan favorites Channel Cats, Rocket City Long Dogs, and Melissa George jerseys.

Friday, November 26th will have Havoc fans divided as the Havoc sport specialty jerseys from your favorite team or most hated rival for Iron Bowl Night! We'll find out who has the fastest baby on February 12th as the inaugural Havoc Baby Races take place during Nickelodeon Night featuring the Rugrats! The racing continues as the Rocket City Long Dogs return on February 26th as the Havoc put on their annual Wiener Dog races! Help us celebrate the most populous city in Alabama on March 11th as the Havoc put on Huntsville Appreciation Night! For the first time ever, the Havoc will have Fan Appreciation Night on April 1st and will let the Havoc fans choose our rebrand for one night only!

With five of the specialty jerseys this year, the Havoc will be raising money for multiple charities including the Matt Brown Foundation, Melissa George Neonatal Fund, and more!

Dates Promotion Specialty Jersey

Friday, Oct. 15 Opening Night

presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center & TOC Sports N/A

Celebrate the return of Havoc Hockey on Opening Night! 2021-22 Magnet Calendar Giveaway.

Friday, Oct. 29 Halloween at the VBC

Trick or treat in the VBC and enjoy the spookiness of Halloween!

Friday, Nov. 5 Country Moo-Sic Night presented by Chick-Fil-A Country Moo-Sic Jersey

Enjoy Country Moosic all night long and have the chance to win free Chick-Fil-A for a whole year!

Wednesday, Nov. 10 Veterans Night N/A

Join us in honoring our veterans with $5 tickets for former military personnel and family

Friday, Nov. 12 Space Night Space Night

Honor the history of Rocket City as the Havoc take hockey to the moon and back!

Thursday, Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Night / Teddy Bear Toss N/A

Bring canned food donations for Manna House as the Havoc celebrate Thanksgiving by throwing Teddy Bears on the ice after our first goal!

Friday, Nov. 26 Iron Bowl Night School Color Jerseys

Havoc rock the Red and White AND the Orange and Blue for Iron Bowl Night. Pick a side and represent with your team's colors!

Friday, Dec.3 Star Wars Night benefitting UCP Star Wars Jersey

A fan favorite returns! Dress up to win prizes and stay after the game for a jersey auction benefitting United Cerebral Palsy Huntsville.

Friday, Dec. 17 Christmas with the Havoc N/A

Naughty or nice? Join the Havoc and rock your ugliest Christmas sweater for our costume contest! Fans in our nice sections will win special Christmas giveaways!

Saturday, Dec. 18 A Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown Christmas Jersey

A holiday classic comes to the VBC as Charlie Brown and friends come to celebrate the wonders of Christmas!

Sunday, Dec. 26 Small Dog Races N/A

See how your small dog matches up with the fastest small dogs in the 256! Or just sit back and enjoy the cute chaos that takes over the ice.

Thursday, Dec. 30 Thirsty Thursday N/A

Enjoy a few drinks with $3 beer specials throughout the night!

Tuesday, Jan. 11 First Responders Night N/A

Join the Havoc in celebrating our city's finest with $5 tickets for first responders.

Saturday, Jan. 15 St. Jude Night benefitting by St. Jude St. Jude Jersey

We celebrate and help raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Jersey auction benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Friday, Jan. 21 Channel Cats Night Channel Cats Jersey

Celebrate Huntsville hockey history as the Havoc take the ice as the Channel Cats!

Saturday, Jan. 21 Youth Jersey Night presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center & TOC Sports N/A

Kid's will be dressed to the nines as the Havoc giveaway jerseys to the first 1,200 children

Sunday, Jan. 29 Adult Jersey Night presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center & TOC Sports N/A

It's the adult's time to shine! The first 2,000 adults will be going home with a jersey of their own!

Saturday, Feb. 5 Melissa George Night benefitting by Melissa George Neonatal Fund and Huntsville Hospitals Melissa George Jersey

Join us for our 16th annual Melissa George Night! Help us give the babies of the Huntsville Hospital NICU a fighting chance!

Friday, Feb. 11 Chillin' With The Havoc presented by GE N/A

Bring your Hawaiian shirts and shades as the Havoc bring the tropical vibes indoors! GE will be giving away a fridge to one lucky Havoc fan!

Saturday, Feb. 12 Nickelodeon Night featuring the Rugrats! Rugrats Jerseys

The Rugrats take over the VBC as the Havoc introduce their inaugural baby races!

Sunday, Feb 20 Team Poster Night N/A

Get your 2021-22 Havoc Team Poster and stick around after the game to get it signed!

Saturday, Feb. 26 Wiener Dog Race Rocket City Long Dogs Jersey

Join us for our 12th annual Wiener Dog Races and watch the Rocket City Long Dogs take the ice!

Friday, Mar. 11 Huntsville Appreciation Night N/A

Come celebrate our favorite city as we showcase the best of Huntsville!

Saturday, Mar. 12 Trash Pandas Night Trash Pandas Jersey

Celebrate the Rocket City's dinger-hitting baseball team as the Havoc pay tribute to the Trash Pandas.

Friday, Mar. 18 St. Patty's Night N/A

Celebrate the Irish with $3 beer specials!

Saturday, Mar. 19 Still Serving Veterans Military Night presented by Still Serving Veterans Military Appreciation Jerseys

Free ticket vouchers available to all current and former military personnel courtesy of Still Serving Veterans while supplies last.

Friday, Apr. 1 Fan Appreciation Night Fan-Voted Rebrand Jerseys

The Havoc honor their loyal fans with a fan-voted rebrand for one night only!

Saturday, Apr. 2 Legends Night N/A

Join us in honoring Havoc legends to close out the season! See two games for the price of one as the Legends of Huntsville Hockey play at 5:00 p.m. before the Havoc take the ice at 7:00 p.m.

