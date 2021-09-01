Lubin Joins List of Returning ThunderBolts

Evansville Thunderbolts defenseman Brandon Lubin

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes announced today the resigning of defenseman, Brandon Lubin, joining a growing list of previous signees - Austin Pevy, Brian Billett, Zane Jones and Tanner Butler.

Lubin, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman, is a Commerce, MI. native. He played 40 games with the Thunderbolts, earning 20 assists. "Returning an experienced Thunderbolt in Brandon is a key to our team and defensive corps. Brandon really matured into a leader with our club, buying into what we were doing and setting an example for the younger players," said Coach Bes.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Evansville for another hockey season. I'm itching to get back and start the season. Everyone from the ownership, to the front office, to the Coach and players, and the great fans, makes this an easy choice to return to Evansville. Coach Bes has done a great job putting together a team that bought into the system and game plan, I'm excited to get back to town and finish what we started," expressed Lubin.

Home Opener is Friday October 22nd at 7pm CST. Season tickets are as low as $11 per game. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-BOLT.

