The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Ryan Devine to a PTO for the team's preseason camp in October. The 29-year-old joins Knoxville after spending last season with HK Dukla Trencin in Slovakia.

Devine began his pro career in the Federal Hockey League during the 2013-14 campaign with the Watertown Privateers. He spent most of his first three seasons in the FHL before a brief stint with the Columbus Cottonmouths in '15-16. He has also had stints in the SPHL with Pensacola, Macon and Quad City.

"He's one of the tough guys in pro hockey. He's closer to the legit fighters," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "He's going to be our tough guy. He embraces it. He wants it. Hopefully he can be the ring leader of how tough of a team we're going to have this year."

Overall, Devine has amassed 297 penalty minutes in 79 career FHL games to go with the 269 he has in 64 SPHL appearances.

"He's improved his game a ton," said Carr. "He got signed in Slovakia last year and just practiced his timing. He's learned more about containment and taking angles. He's focusing more on how to defend."

The Ice Bears will hold their free agent camp in September with signed players reporting to preseason camp in October. Knoxville begins its 20th season October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

