Havoc Announce 2020 Protected List

HUNTSVILLE - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the 13 players the Huntsville Havoc added to the protected list for the 2020-21 season.

The Southern Professional Hockey League allows each team to protect 13 players from the final roster, giving them exclusive rights to these players for the following year. These players cannot sign as free agents with other SPHL teams; however, they are still free to sign contracts with teams in other professional leagues.

This year's protected list is headlined by All-SPHL Second Team goalie Max Milosek and the Havoc's top goal-scorer Rob Darrar. Milosek tied for the league-lead in wins (22) and shutouts (4) in the shortened 2019-20 season. Darrar tallied 19 goals - four game-winners - this season. He also assisted on 26 goals.

Players that are left unprotected can sign with their previous team after August 1.

Here is the complete list of protected Havoc players:

Forwards

#14 Tyler Piacentini

#19 Sy Nutkevitch

#24 Baxter Kanter

#44 John Schiavo

#48 Kyle Sharkey

#77 Rob Darrar

Defenders

#2 Phil Johansson

#3 Pat Condon

#4 Peter Sikalis

#5 Alec Brandrup

#10 Nolan Kaiser

#78 Stephan Beauvais

Goaltender

#34 Max Milosek

