Havoc Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule

November 25, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have released the list of promotions for all 21 regular-season home games in the 2020-21 season, as well as 21 new specialty jerseys that will be worn and auctioned off for every home game.

Included in this year's schedule are the team's annual Melissa George Night, two Military Appreciation Nights, Legends Night, Wiener Dog Races, and Small Dog Races. Fan-favorites such as Star Wars Night and St. Paddy's Night are also returning to the schedule. The season will feature new promotions such as Tiger King Night as well as a new twist on returning promotions such as Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Havoc will rebrand for a host of games this year including five throwback jersey nights with an old-time hockey faux-back jersey as well as transforming into previous Huntsville Hockey teams like the Blast, Tornado, Channel Cats, and the inaugural 2004 Havoc. The season will also feature other fun rebrands such as the Rocket City Long Dogs for Wiener Dog and Small Dog Race Nights as well as adding a Latin flavor when the Havoc takes the ice as the Lobos Diablos. Additionally, the Havoc will rebrand as a famous North Alabama BBQ team voted on exclusively by the fans for two Alabama BBQ Nights.

The Havoc have also teamed up once again with the Rocket City Trash Pandas for Baseball Weekend. The two games will include a tribute to the Huntsville Stars with a special Stars jersey followed by celebrating baseball's return to the Rocket City with another Trash Pandas specialty jersey.

The complete list of promotions is below. All games will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Single-game tickets will go on sale on December 5th on Ticketmaster.com and on sale at the VBC box office on December 7th. Tickets will not be sold in the Havoc office this season.

Dates Promotion Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Dec. 26 Opening Night

presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center & TOC Sports Opening Night 2020 Jersey

Celebrate the return of Havoc Hockey on Opening Night! 2020-21 Magnet Calendar Giveaway.

Monday, Dec. 28 Still Serving Veterans Military Night I

presented by Leidos Military Appreciation 2020 Jersey

Free ticket vouchers available to all current and former military personnel courtesy of Still Serving Veterans while supplies last.

Sunday, Jan. 3

(5 pm) Tiger King Night Joe Exotic Jersey

Come celebrate the madness that was 'Tiger King' with your fellow cool cats and kittens! Dress up for a chance to win prizes.

Friday, Jan. 15 Throwback Night I Old Time Hockey Jersey

We throw it back to old time hockey with retro Havoc jerseys.

Friday, Jan. 29 Country Moo-sic Night

presented by Chick-Fil-A Chick-Fil-A Cow Jersey

Enjoy country music all night long! Three lucky fans will win Chick-Fil-A for a year! Dress up for a chance to win prizes.

Saturday, Jan. 30 Star Wars Night Mandalorian Jersey

A fan-favorite returns! Dress up for a chance to win prizes. Jersey auction to benefit United Cerebral Palsy Huntsville.

Thursday, Feb. 4 Throwback Night II Huntsville Blast Jersey

The Havoc throw it back to 1993 while taking the ice as the Huntsville Blast!

Saturday, Feb.13 Melissa George Night

presented by Window World Melissa George Jersey benefitting Huntsville Hospital NICU

Join us for our 15th annual Melissa George Night presented by Window World. Help us give the babies of the Huntsville Hospital NICU a fighting chance!

Tuesday, Feb. 16 Throwback Night III Huntsville Tornado Jersey

The Havoc throw it back to 2000 and take the ice as the Huntsville Tornado!

Friday, Feb. 26 Wiener Dog Races Rocket City Long Dogs Jersey I

A fan favorite returns! Join us for our 11th annual Wiener Dog Races!

Saturday, Feb. 27 Small Dog Races Rocket City Long Dogs Jersey II

See how your small dog matches up with the fastest small dogs in the 256! Or just sit back and enjoy the cute chaos that takes over the ice.

Friday, Mar. 19 St. Paddy's Night St. Paddy's Jersey

Enjoy a few drinks as we celebrate the Irish! Green rally towel giveaway courtesy of Guardian Real Estate.

Thursday, Mar. 25 Throwback Night IV 2004 Havoc Throwback Jersey

Join us in celebrating the original 2004 Havoc!

Saturday, Mar. 27 Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

presented by Window World Ninja Turtles Jersey benefitting St. Jude

Cowabunga! Dress up for a chance to win prizes! Jersey auction benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sunday, Mar. 28

(5 pm) Noche de Lobos Diablos Lobos Diablos Jersey

Enjoy spicy food specials as the Havoc add a little Latin flavor and take the ice as Los Lobos Diablos!

Friday, Apr. 9 Huntsville Stars Night Huntsville Stars Jersey

Bask in the nostalgia as we celebrate Huntsville Stars baseball!

Saturday, Apr. 10 Trash Pandas Night Rocket City Trash Pandas Jersey

We join with Trash Panda nation and celebrate Huntsville's undefeated baseball team. Jersey auction to benefit the Matt Brown Foundation.

Friday, Apr. 16 Legends Night Channel Cats Jersey

Join us in honoring Havoc legends as the Havoc take the ice as the Huntsville Channel Cats! See two games for the price of one as the Legends of Huntsville Hockey play at 5:00 p.m. before the Havoc take the ice at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 20 Alabama BBQ Night I Fan-voted Alabama BBQ Jersey

North Alabama knows BBQ, and so does the Havoc. Pig out with us as we take in the glory that is Bama BBQ.

Tuesday, Apr. 27 Alabama BBQ Night II Fan-voted Alabama BBQ Jersey

So nice we'll do it twice! Take in all the flavor of another famous Alabama BBQ favorite.

Saturday, May 1 Still Serving Veterans Military Night II Military Appreciation 2021 Jersey

Free ticket vouchers available to all current and former military personnel courtesy of Still Serving Veterans while supplies last.

* All promotions subject to change

** All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.