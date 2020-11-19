Havoc Add SPHL Goalie Pawloski

Goaltender Jason Pawloski with the Fayetteville Marksmen

HUNTSVILLE - Former Marksmen and Ice Bear goaltender Jason Pawloski signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Pawloski appeared in 5 games for the Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2018-19 season recording a 2.83 goals allowed average with a .920 save percentage. He also played in two games with the Fayetteville Marksmen and five games with the ECHL Indy Fuel.

Before his time in the SPHL and ECHL he attended Minnesota State University where he appeared in 45 games over three seasons. As a Maverick he compiled 849 saves with a 2.12 goals allowed average and a .907 save percentage. During his career at Minnesota State he posted a 22-10 record.

Pawloski will be joining fellow goaltender Max Milosek when the Havoc return to action in December.

