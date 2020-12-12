Havoc Add Kalinowski to Roster

Forward Jason Kalinowski with Endicott College

HUNTSVILLE - Former Endicott College forward Jason Kalinowski signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Kalinowski, a native of Stamford, Connecticut, played four seasons with Endicott appearing in 107 games. He recorded 109 points scoring 37 times and logging 72 assists. During his freshman campaign he earned Conference Rookie of the Week honors on four occasions.

Before attending Endicott, Kalinowski spent three seasons at the junior hockey level with the Cedar Rapid Rough Riders, Bloomington Thunder and Connecticut Oilers. He played in 113 games over his junior hockey career scoring 12 times and assisting on 41 goals.

Kalinowski will be joining former Endicott teammate Josh Bowes for the upcoming season.

