Havoc Add Former All-American Romano

HUNTSVILLE - Former State University of New York forward Andrew Romano signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Romano joins the Havoc after spending four seasons with the SUNY Geneseo Knights including spending his senior year as assistant captain. The Drexel Hill, Pa. native played in 112 games in his collegiate career scoring 39 goals with 132 assists. Romano led all of DIII with 56 points and 42 assists during his senior year and earned all-american honors during his junior and senior seasons. The 5-foot-8 forward currently sits at third all-time for career assists at SUNY.

Before attending SUNY Romano enjoyed two seasons at the junior hockey level with the Johnstown Tomahawks. In the 2015-16 season he set the team record for assists in a season with 39.

Romano teams up with Havoc forwards Tyler Piacentini, Baxter Kanter and John Schiavo among others committed to play for the 2020-21 season.

