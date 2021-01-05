Havoc Add Defenseman Cook

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc signed defenseman Ryan Cook, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Cook joins Huntsville after enjoying a three-year collegiate career with Merrimack College. Over the course of 73 games with the Warriors, Cook scored three times and added five assists while logging a total of 69 penalty minutes. Prior to his time at Merrimack, Cook played in 159 games at the junior hockey level. During his time in the NAHL and USHL he tallied 39 assists and spent 198 minutes in the penalty box.

The 6-foot-3 Lancaster, N.Y. native will join Havoc defensemen Pat Condon, Peter Sikalis, Alec Brandrup, Nolan Kaiser, Derek Perl and Kyle Rhodes.

Note: Forward Jared Legien was cut from the roster.

