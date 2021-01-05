Knoxville's Nick Master Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Nick Master of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 28-January 3.

On Sunday, Master led Knoxville to their first win of the season, scoring a pair of goals and assisting on the clinching empty-netter in a 3-0 blanking of Macon.

The Broomall, PA native kicked off the scoring with his first goal as an Ice Bear early in the middle period and fol- lowed that with his second goal of the game just five minutes later.

Master joined the ECHL's Maine Mariners in late in the 2018-2019 season following a four-year career at the Uni- versity of Massachusetts-Lowell, where he was named UMass Lowell Rookie of the Year his freshman season.

Master missed most of the 2019-2020 campaign with Mariners due to a wrist injury, scoring one goal in six games.

Also nominated: Hayden Lavigne, Birmingham (1-0-0, 1.93 gaa, 40 saves), Jason Pawloski, Huntsville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 25 saves), Jake Theut, Macon (1-0-1, 1.97 gaa, .920 save%) and Jake Kupsky, Pensacola (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, .962 save%)

