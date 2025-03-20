Hat Tricks X Bench Clearers Apparel Collaboration

March 20, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







It all started with a simple but game-changing idea: a hockey tank built for hockey fans who live and breathe the sport but want to do it "freshly" way. Bench Clearers was born out of a passion for hockey and a desire to give fans high-quality, stylish gear they could proudly wear no matter the weather.

Our founders, lifelong hockey enthusiasts, saw a gap in the market. While there was plenty of team apparel out there, nothing truly combined comfort, authenticity, and a fan-first mentality. The solution? A line of hockey tanks inspired by the iconic jerseys fans love, designed for year-round wear.

What began with our signature hockey tanks quickly gained traction, drawing the attention of die-hard fans who wanted to rep their teams in a whole new way. From grassroots support to league licensing, Bench Clearers grew from a startup idea to an officially licensed brand, expanding to include NHL, AHL, ECHL, Nations, and other Hockey teams.

As our product line expanded to include hoodies, joggers, windbreakers, and more, one thing remained at the heart of our mission: To give every hockey fan the gear they deserve.

Whether you're at the rink, hitting the gym, or just showing off your team spirit, Bench Clearers is here to make sure you rep with pride.

Our journey is just getting started. The passion for the game runs deep, and we're here to ensure every fan has the gear to match it.

That is why we are so proud to bring YOU, Hat Tricks fans! Our entire lineup! Made by hockey fans for hockey fans, our gear is high-quality, durable, and officially licensed. The best part? It's all available right here at the Hat Tricks website!

