River Dragons Add Junior Texmo

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today they have added junior forward Joel Texmo.

The 6-1, 201-pound Texmo comes to Columbus via the Wasaga River Dragons in the GMHL. Wasaga is led by Columbus chief scout Brandon Billie, who has helped the River Dragons find and develop important players like Ryan Hunter and Nathan Balkwill.

Wasaga's season has concluded after the team lost in the GMHL North Division final. During the regular season Texmo put up an impressive 32 goals and 37 assists for 69 points in only 39 games. He also added a goal and two assists for three points in eight playoff games for Wasaga.

The Minesing, ON native will wear #95 with Columbus.

Texmo is one of up to five potential developmental junior-age players teams are allowed to sign during a season without impacting roster limits, per FPHL rules. This allows teams to continue to develop young prospects like Plouffe for a career in professional hockey after their junior days are over.

The River Dragons are on the road this weekend in Carolina against the Thunderbirds, but return home March 28, 29 and 30 against the HC Venom. Saturday night is the penultimate Family Four Pack game of the season, and you can get yours now online only at www.rdragonsmerch.com.

