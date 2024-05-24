Hat Tricks Welcome General Manager, Bob Thornton, Ahead of 2024-25 Season

Bob Thornton grew up in the hockey business and became a player and a coach coming from a hockey family where his father Bob Sr was an NHL agent. He has been involved with the NAHL Hat Tricks for the last two seasons as director of player personnel. Bob played in the USHL, OHL, and ECHL throughout his ten-year hockey career. In the 93-94 season, Bob was part of the OHL's North Bay Centennials, who won the Robertson Cup and earned a trip to the Memorial Cup which was hosted in Laval, Quebec. In 94-95, Bob won the Anderson and Clark Cup with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. Following Bob's playing career, he became an assistant coach with the ECHL's Roanoke Express. For over ten years, Bob worked with the New Jersey Rockets Junior program as the Director and Head Coach of the Junior A and B teams. From 2015-2019, he oversaw the PAL Islanders u15/16/18 program and since then Bob has overseen the u14/15/16/18 Westchester Express program in Brewster, NY from 2019-2023. Many of his former players have moved onto division 1 and division 3, NTDP, USHL, OHL, AHL and NHL.

Bob also founded and formerly managed the USHL Combine and Player Development program.

"I look forward to working closely with Billy McCreary and the Danbury Hat Tricks organization. We both have a vision and passion to make the NAHL and TIER 1 youth hockey a staple at the Danbury Arena for years to come. My role overseeing our tier 1 youth teams paired with our NAHL team is to make Danbury a destination for all aspiring players at all levels who want the opportunity to play in the NAHL."

Bob lives in Long Island, NY with his wife, Annie, and his two sons, Robert and Matthew.

