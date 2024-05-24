Wolverines Forward Commits to University of Alaska Fairbanks
May 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Anchorage Wolverines' forward Taisetsu Ushio has committed to the University of Alaska Fairbanks to continue his education and hockey career at the collegiate level.
Ushio has seen 40 games for the Wolverines, tallying 20 goals and 19 assists; and has been a key component to the Wolverines record breaking success.
"The Wolverines organization is really excited for Tai and his commitment to UAF," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "They have been really high on him all year so it's good to see him go to a program where he is wanted and will have an opportunity to make an impact right away."
