Wolverines Forward Commits to University of Alaska Fairbanks

May 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Anchorage Wolverines' forward Taisetsu Ushio has committed to the University of Alaska Fairbanks to continue his education and hockey career at the collegiate level.

Ushio has seen 40 games for the Wolverines, tallying 20 goals and 19 assists; and has been a key component to the Wolverines record breaking success.

"The Wolverines organization is really excited for Tai and his commitment to UAF," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "They have been really high on him all year so it's good to see him go to a program where he is wanted and will have an opportunity to make an impact right away."

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.